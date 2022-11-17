Immutep Ltd at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Dave Stanton - Jefferies - Analyst



Welcome to the -- one of the afternoon sessions of the Jefferies healthcare conference here in London. My name's Dave Stanton. I'm part of the Australian healthcare research team. We're delighted to have Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, here with us today. So just a little bit about Immutep. Immutep's eftilagimod alpha is a prospective cancer drug that continues to progress through clinical trials.



It's a version of the LAG-3 immune checkpoint. And acts as an antigen-presenting cell activator, effectively increasing the number of relevant immune cells and potentially leading to destruction of tumors by immune cells when used in combination with conventional immune checkpoint inhibitors or chemotherapy.



So, as you can see here, the format today is a presentation. So, Marc, over to you and thank you very much.



Marc Voigt - Immutep Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Yeah. Thank you, Dave. And thank you to the Jefferies team for inviting us and letting us present. And good afternoon to all of you.



Try to