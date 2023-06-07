Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Purnanand Sarma - Immunome, Inc. - President, CEO, and Director
Good afternoon. I am Purnanand Sarma President, Chief Executive Officer, and the Director of the Immunome, Inc. I have been appointed Chairman of this meeting. I would like to welcome you and express the thanks of the Board and management for your attendance today. I now call the meeting to order.
To start, I would like to introduce the directors and [executive] officers of the Immunome present at this meeting. In addition to myself, the directors attending are Mike Rapp, our Chairman; Richard Baron; John LaMattina; Michael Lefenfeld; Phil Wagenheim; and Franklyn Prendergast. Also in attendance, today, is Dennis Giesing, our Chief Development Officer; Corleen Roche, our Chief Financial Officer; Matthew Robinson, our Chief Technology Officer; and Sandra Stoneman, our Chief Legal Officer.
Attending today are representatives of Ernst & Young LLP, the company's independent registered public accounting firm, Barry Shapiro with Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions, Inc., has been appointed as the Inspector of Elections
Immunome Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...