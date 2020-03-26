Mar 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Shelby, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you all to Celsion's 2019 Financial Results Conference call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Kim Sutton Golodetz - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - SVP and Principal
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Celsion Corporation's conference call to discuss its 2019 financial results. As it has been Celsion's practice and as noted by the operator, prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer period. Today's conference call will be archived, and the replay will be available beginning tomorrow through April 10, 2020, and the webcast will be available on Celsion's website for the next 90 days.
During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Celsion's expectations and projections about future events. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologi
Q4 2019 Celsion Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...