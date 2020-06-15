Celsion Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeffrey W. Church - Celsion Corporation - CFO, Executive VP & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to the Celsion Corporation 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Except for historical information, certain statements made during this meeting are forward-looking statements involving significant risk and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those related to the future financial position and business strategy of the company and are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. I would now like to introduce Mr. Michael Tardugno, the Chairman of Celsion's Board of Directors.



Michael H. Tardugno - Celsion Corporation - Executive Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As the Chairman of the Board of Celsion Corporation, it is my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be conducting a virtual annual meeting this year. Of course, we would rather meet in person and hope to do so at n