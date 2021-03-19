Q4 2020 Celsion Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, my name is David, and I will be your operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome you all to Celsion's 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Kim Golodetz. Please go ahead ma'am.



Kim Sutton Golodetz - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - SVP and Principal



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. This is Kim Golodetz with LHA. Welcome to Celsion Corporation's 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. As has been Celsion's practice and as noted by the operator, prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer period.



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements regarding Celsion's expectations and projections about future events. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as expects, anticipates, believes or other similar expressions.



These statements are based on current expectations and