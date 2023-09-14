Imunon Inc R&D Day Transcript

Sep 14, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Imunon 2023 Virtual R&D day. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host. Please go ahead.



Corinne M. Le Goff - Imunon, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good afternoon. I'm Corinne Le Goff, I'm President and CEO of -- Imunon is a clinical stage biotech company that is focused on harvesting the power of the immune system, as you can see on my slide. I'm here today from Imunon with Dr. Khursheed Anwer, who is our Chief Scientific Officer. Please take a few seconds to look at our safe harbor statement.



So I'm very pleased to welcome you to our first R&D Day. I will start this meeting with a short introduction of our company, our technology, our strategy and our pipeline. But then we are going to talk about exciting science. Imunon is developing a proprietary nonviral DNA technology platform in immuno-oncology and in infectious diseases. And we are going to focus our conversation today on the future of prophylactic vaccines and on