Q2 2019 ChipMOS Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Pasquale of Global IR Partners. Please go ahead, sir.



David Pasquale - Global IR Partners - IR Executive



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to ChipMOS' Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; and Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center. S.J. will review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. Silvia will then review the company's key financial results.



We're also joined on the call today by Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks. If you have not yet received a copy of today's results release, please e-mail Global IR Partners at [email protected] or you can get a