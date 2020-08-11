Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the ChipMOS Technologies Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. David Pasquale with Global IR Partners. Please go ahead, sir.
David Pasquale - Global IR Partners - IR Executive
Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to ChipMOS' Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Joining us today from the company are Mr. S.J. Cheng, Chairman and President; Ms. Silvia Su, Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Center.
S.J. will review business highlights and provide color on the operating environment. Silvia will then review the company's key financial results. We are also joined on the call today by Mr. Jesse Huang, Spokesperson and Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. All company executives will participate in the Q&A session after management's formal remarks.
If you have not yet received a copy of today's results release, please e-mail Global IR pa
Q2 2020 ChipMOS Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...