Q1 2020 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Matthew James Bacso - Inogen, Inc. - IR & Corporate Development Manager



Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Inogen is CEO, Scott Wilkinson; and CFO and Co-Founder, Ali Bauerlein. Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the first quarter of 2020. And its earnings release and Inogen's corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements including, without limitation: statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2020; expectations regarding international sales and tender activity, the impact of COVID-19 public health emergency, or PHE, on our business and demand for our products; and expectations regarding related