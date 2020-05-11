Inogen Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Scott Wilkinson - Inogen, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Scott Wilkinson, I'm the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Inogen, Incorporated. It's a pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We will begin today with the formal business of the meeting, and we'll follow with a question-and-answer session.



Before proceeding further, I'd like to introduce the company's directors, who are present virtually at this meeting: Heath Lukatch, who is our Chairman of the Board; Raymond Huggenberger, who is our previous CEO and President, now retired; Heather Rider, Chairman of our Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee; Scott Greer, Chairman of the Audit Committee; Benjamin Anderson-Ray;