Q2 2020 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Inogen's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over today to Mr. Matt Pigeon, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Matthew Pigeon - Inogen, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me from Inogen is CEO, Scott Wilkinson; and CFO and Co-Founder, Ali Bauerlein.



Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the second quarter of 2020. This earnings release and Inogen's corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2020 and beyond, our ability to create shareholder value by driving awareness of our products, expectations regarding international sales and tender activity, sales expectations in our domestic sales channels, includi