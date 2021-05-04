Q1 2021 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Alison Perry Bauerlein - Inogen, Inc. - Co-Founder, Executive VP of Finance, CFO, Corporate Secretary & Corporate Treasurer



Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me is CEO, Nabil Shabshab. Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the first quarter of 2021. This earnings release and Inogen's corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2021 and beyond, expectations related to our operating results for 2021, our ability to create shareholder value by driving awareness of our products, expectations regarding our international and