Q2 2021 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jason Somer - Inogen, Inc. - Executive VP & General Counsel



Thank you. Thank you for participating in today's call. Joining me are CEO, Nabil Shabshab; and CFO, Ali Bauerlein. Earlier today, Inogen released financial results for the second quarter of 2021. This earnings release and Inogen's corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2021 and beyond; expectations related to our financial results for 2021; our expectations with respect to supply challenges and cost inflation related to semiconductor chips used in our batteries and concentrators; our