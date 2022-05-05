Q1 2022 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2022 and beyond; expectations related to our financial results for the second quarter and full year 2022; our expectations with the results -- with respect to supply challenges and cost inflation related to semiconductor chips used in our batteries