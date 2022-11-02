Q3 2022 Inogen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Agnes Lee - Inogen, Inc. - SVP of IR & Strategic Planning



Thank you, Brock. Good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Nabil Shabshab, President and CEO; and Kristin Caltrider, our CFO.



Earlier this morning, we released financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This press release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website along with the supplemental financial package.



As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects and strategy for 2022 and beyond, expectations related to our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and expectations related to a return to profitability, our expectations with respect to supply