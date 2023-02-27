Inogen Inc Strategy Update Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, to people here in the room as well as people that have joined us on the webcast. My name again is Nabil Shabshab, I'm the President and the CEO of Inogen. I've been with the company for just about 2 years now. So before I start talking about the transformation, which is on Slide 3, I just want to maybe provide some context for people that as earlier with Inogen very briefly. So we're a global med tech company with a footprint in about 60 countries where we commercialize our products.



Our revenue in 2022 was $377 million. The more important thing is we operate in a very difficult disease state, COPD. According to the CDC, the U.S. prevalence of COPD in 2020 was betw