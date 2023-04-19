Inogen Inc at Needham Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Mike Matson - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us again at the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. I'm Mike Matson, and I lead the medtech equity research team at Needham & Company. I'm pleased to introduce Inogen.



Presenting today from Inogen, we have President and CEO, Nabil Shabshab; and CFO, Kristin Caltrider. Instead of a standard presentation, we're going to do a Q&A or a fireside chat session. If you do have any questions that you'd like to ask, you can submit them electronically through the Needham conference website. Or you can feel free to email them to me at [email protected], and I'll do my best to put them in.



So with that, Nabil, unless you want to make any introductory comments, we can go ahead and start with the questions.



Nabil Shabshab - Inogen, Inc. - President, CEO, & Director



Let's get started. Thank you for having us, Mike.



Questions and Answers:

