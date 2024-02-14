Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.4%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 5.48%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Wynn Resorts Ltd.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Wynn Resorts Ltd the GF Score of 67 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Wynn Resorts Ltd's Business

Wynn Resorts Ltd, with a market cap of $11.35 billion and sales of $5.70 billion, operates luxury casinos and resorts. Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the company boasts four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao, and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. The Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened in June 2019. A new building next to its existing Wynn Palace resort is expected around 2028. Wynn Resorts also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. In 2019, before the pandemic, the company derived 76% and 24% of its EBITDA from Macao and Las Vegas, respectively.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Wynn Resorts Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 0.91 positions it worse than 86.97% of 591 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.99, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.27 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9.5, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 82.88% of 619 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Wynn Resorts Ltd seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -18.8% per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 80.78% of 765 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, Wynn Resorts Ltd's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering Wynn Resorts Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The company's challenges in managing debt, coupled with its declining revenue and low predictability rank, paint a picture of a business that may struggle to maintain its historical success. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating the stock's future prospects.

