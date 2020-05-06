Q1 2020 Inmode Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the InMode First quarter 2020 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miri Segal of MS-IR. Please go ahead.



Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good day to everybody. I would like to welcome all of you to InMode's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. With us on the line today are Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Mr. Yair Malca, CFO; and Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America.



Before we begin, may I remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements and the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call. If you have not received a copy of the release, please view it in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



Changes in business, competitive, technological, regulatory and other factors could cause actual results to differ