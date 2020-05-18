May 18, 2020 / 12:20PM GMT

Matthew Charles Taylor - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & Devices



Okay. Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for our Global Virtual Health Care Conference here at UBS. I'm Matt Taylor, the U.S. medical supplies and devices analyst. And I'm really pleased to kick off the conference with management from InMode. We've got several members of the management team joining us on the line this morning, including Moshe Mizrahy, who's the CEO and Chairman; Yair Malca, the CFO. We've also got Shakil Lakhani, who's the President of the North American operations and Dr. Spero Theodorou, the Chief Medical Officer. So guys, thanks very much for joining us this morning.



And InMode is a technology-driven aesthetics company that we have covered since its IPO, last year's successful IPO. And what really stands out about the company is its innovation, its focus on safety and generating data around its products. And it really shows in the results. They've been growing really strongly and taking market share right up until the COVID disruption, and we'll