Aug 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Inmode Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Miri Segal of MS-IR. Please go ahead.
Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO
Thank you, operator, and good day to everybody. I would like to welcome all of you to Inmode's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. With us on the line today are Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman of the Board and CEO; Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and CTO; Mr. Yair Malca, CFO; Dr. Spero Theororou, CMO; and Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of Inmode North America.
Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements, and the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call. If you have not received a copy of the release, please view it in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Changes in business, competitive, technolog
Q2 2020 Inmode Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...