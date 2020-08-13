Aug 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Matthew Charles Taylor - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & Devices
Hi. Thanks for joining us. This is Matt Taylor, UBS' U.S. medical supplies and devices analyst. And I'm really pleased to be joined for our second session here in the MedTech Innovations Virtual Summit by the management team from InMode. And so we're going to talk today about InMode's technology, their differentiation, all of the things that they do differently to really stand out from the pack in MIS aesthetic surgery.
With me on the call is Moshe Mizrahy, the Chairman and CEO of InMode. We also have Spero Theodorou, the Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and the Chief Technical Officer (sic) [Chief Technology Officer] of the company; Shakil Lakhani, the President of the North American Sales Organization; and Yair Malca, the CFO. So thanks to the whole team for joining and really looking forward to a deep-dive discussion on the technology today, guys.
So let me get us started. I want to focus everybody on the technology and the company. Maybe yo
