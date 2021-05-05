Q1 2021 Inmode Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the InMode Ltd. First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Miri Segal of MS-IR. Please go ahead.



Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO



Thank you, operator, and good day to everybody.



I would like to welcome all of you to InMode's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements, and the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call.



If you have not received a copy of the release, please view it in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Changes in business, competitive, technological, regulatory and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these expressed by the forward-looking statements made today. Our historical results are not necessarily in