May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Matthew Charles Taylor - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & Devices
Okay. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our next session here in the medtech track of the UBS Global Virtual Health Care Conference. And hopefully, it's the last time we have to use one of those prefaces. And I'm joined by management from InMode. It's an exciting growth company in the aesthetics space.
We have a number of members of the management team joining us here today including Moshe Mizrahy, the Chairman, CEO and Founder; also Dr. Michael Kreindel, who's the CTO and Co-Founder; Yair Malca, the CFO; Shakil Lakhani, the President of North America, the largest commercial organization for the company; and Dr. Spero Theodorou, the Chief Medical Officer. So we should be able to answer all of your questions. A great breadth of roles here and (inaudible) control.
So first of all, I just want to thank all of you guys for joining us. It's always a pleasure to speak with you, and welcome to the presentation.
Moshe Mizrahy - InMode
Inmode Ltd at UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...