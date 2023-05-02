Q1 2023 Inmode Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the InMode First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Miri Segal, CEO of MS-IR. Please go ahead.
Miri Segal-Scharia - MS-IR LLC - CEO
Thank you, operator, and to everyone for joining us today. Welcome to InMode's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind our listeners that certain information provided on this call may contain forward-looking statements, and the safe harbor statement outlined in today's earnings release also pertains to this call. If you have not received a copy of the release, please go to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
Changes in business competitive, technological, regulatory and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements made today. Our historical results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. As such, we can give no assurance as to the accuracy of our forwa
