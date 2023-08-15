Aug 15, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Danielle Joy Antalffy - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



All right, everyone. Well, thank you for joining us for our second panel of the day, fireside chat with a company I cover. I'm new to InMode and have had a fun time getting to know them. We have CFO, Yair Malca, with us. Thank you so much, Yair, for making the very long 30-minute drive here.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystSo maybe let's start with a brief introduction into InMode, how the product is different, how your product offering is differentiated and your approach to R&D, sales and marketing, all of that. What's the TAM, the competitive landscape? And we'll go from there. That's a lot. That will take 45 minutes.- InMode Ltd. - CFODanielle, thanks for having me. InMode is the leading aesthetic medical device company. And we also started expanding to what we call wellness in the last couple of years. Our main focus is radio frequency-based technology and m