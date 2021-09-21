Q4 2021 InnovAge Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to InnovAge's Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Director of Investor Relations, Ryan Kubota.



Ryan Kubota -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining InnovAge's Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are key members of our leadership team: Maureen Hewitt, President and CEO; and Barb Gutierrez, CFO.



Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release containing detailed information of our quarterly and annual results. You may access the release on our company website, innovage.com. For those listening to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made herein are as of today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and have not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.



During this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures with the