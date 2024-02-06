Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to innovate Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode after the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone, your linear and unlimited message raising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Ryan Kubota, Director of Investor Relations, please.
Ryan Kubota InnovAge Holding Corp-Director of IR
Yes, thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining the Inivata fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call with me today is Patrick Blair, President, CEO, and then Adam CFO, Dr. Rich Fifer, Chief Medical Officer, will also be joining the Q&A portion of the call today after the market closed. We issued a press release containing detailed information on our quarterly
Q2 2024 InnovAge Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...