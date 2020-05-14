May 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Simon Benito, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inovio, will act as Chairman of the Meeting. Jeffrey Libson will act as Secretary. And Jane Ludlow, a representative of Broadbridge (sic) [Broadridge], will act as Inspector of Elections for the meeting.



I would now like to hand the meeting over to the Chairman, Mr. Simon Benito. Sir, please go ahead.



Simon X. Benito - Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Independent Chairman of Board of Directors



The meeting will please come to order. Welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



As you know, we're hosting today's meeting through a virtual online platform for the first time. Like many others, we're meeting online to comply with the state and city's shelter-in-place mandate for health and safety reasons as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, I want to thank you for all taking the time to join us and hope you are safe and well.



Please note that, in addition to m