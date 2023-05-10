Q1 2023 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Inovio First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Thomas Hong, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Thomas Hong -



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio 2023 first quarter conference call. Joining me on today's call are Dr. Jackie Shea, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer; and Mr. Peter Kies, Chief Financial Officer. We also have other members of Inovio's leadership here with us today, who will be part of our Q&A session.



Today's call will review our corporate and financial information for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, as well as provide a development progress update for our DNA medicines platform. Following prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer segment.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the company. These events relate to our business plans to develop Inovio's DNA med