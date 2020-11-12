Q3 2020 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Amy R. Agress - Innodata Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you, Sandy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata; and Mark Spelker, our CFO, who joined Innodata last month. Mark retired recently from CohnReznick LLP, a leading accounting, tax and business advisory firm, where he served as an audit and technical consulting partner for 20 years. We'll hear from Jack first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Mark will follow with a review of our results for the third quarter. We'll then take your questions.



First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and