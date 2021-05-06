Q1 2021 Innodata Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Innodata First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Amy Agress. Please go ahead.



Amy R. Agress - Innodata Inc. - Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Our speakers today are Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata; and Mark Spelker, our CFO. We'll hear from Jack first, who will provide perspective about the business, and then Mark will follow with a review of our results for the first quarter. We'll then take your questions.



First, let me qualify the forward-looking statements that are made during the call. These statements being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act 1934 as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statements that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Thes