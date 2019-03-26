Full Year 2018 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Inpixon earnings call conference call for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A replay of this call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through April 26, 2019.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. John Marco, Managing Director, of CORE IR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



John Marco -



Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Inpixon's corporate developments and financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. With us today are Nadir Ali, the company CEO; and Wendy Loundermon, VP of Finance. After the market close today, Inpixon released financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release, please visit the Investors page at