Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Inpixon earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions)
Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of this call through September 14, 2019.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Arnold, President of CORE IR, the company's Investor Relations firm. Mr. Arnold, please go ahead.
Scott Arnold;CORE IR -
Thank you, Anita. Thank for joining today's conference call to discuss Inpixon's corporate developments and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
With us today are Nadir Ali, the company's CEO; and Wendy Loundermon, VP, Finance. At 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time today, Inpixon released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release, please visit the Investors p
Q2 2019 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...