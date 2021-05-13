Q1 2021 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to Inpixon's business update call. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call through May 20, 2021.



I would now like to turn the call over to David Waldman, President and CEO of Crescendo Communications, LLC, the company's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



David K. Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLC - President & CEO



Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Inpixon's corporate developments and financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. With us today are Nadir Ali, the company's CEO; and Wendy Loundermon, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Today, Inpixon released financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. If you have not received Inpixon's earnings release, please visit the company's Invest