Aug 14, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Presentation by XTI Aircraft Management

Aug 14, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nadir Ali

Inpixon - CEO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alexandra Schilt

* Michael Hinderberger

XTI Aircraft Company - CEO

* Scott A. Pomeroy

XTI Aircraft Company - CFO & Board Member



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Inpixon's Business Update presentation. Participants are advised that this presentation is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations page of its website within approximately 24 hours after the end of the call.



I would now like to turn the call over to Alexandra Schilt, Vice President of Crescendo Communications, LLC, Inpixon's Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead.



Alexandra Schilt -



Good afternoon, everyone. Th