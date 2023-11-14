Q3 2023 Inpixon Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Alexandra Schilt - Crescendo Communications, LLC, - IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Inpixon Third Quarter Business Update Presentation for management intends to discuss business developments during the quarter as well as provide an update on the recently announced planned spin-off of Inpixon's UK seeds business operated through Inpixon Limited and the proposed business combination of its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Grafiti Holding and Damon Motors.



With us today are Nadir Ali, Inpixon's Chief Executive Officer and Jay Giraud , Chief Execu