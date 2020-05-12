May 12, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

A. Lorne Weil - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. It's time to convene the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Inspired Entertainment. I'm Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of the company, and I'll be the Chairman of the meeting.



On behalf of Inspired Entertainment and the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome you to the Annual Meeting. I call the meeting to order.



Due to the unusual circumstances in which we find ourselves, today's meeting is being held virtually by means of webcast and audio conference only. Stockholders desiring to vote first at the meeting are required to follow the procedures set forth in the company's proxy statement. As in prior years, we've solicited proxies from stockholders to allow the stockholders to specify how they want the first designated as proxies to vote at the meeting. Stockholders of record have had the ability to post questions in advance of the meeting on our virtual meeting website. And if any stockholder attended the meeting by website wishes to ask a question, they may pose the question during the meet