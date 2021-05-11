May 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

A. Lorne Weil - Inspired Entertainment, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of the company, and on behalf of Inspired Entertainment and the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and call the meeting to order.



The stockholders have had the opportunity to submit questions in advance of the meeting through the virtual meeting website. And stockholders attending today's meeting may submit questions during the meeting through the text box on their screen. The company will respond to the questions submitted through the site in writing after the call and post the Q&A in the shareholder meeting page of our website.



I'd like to introduce you to the other directors and officers of the company who are attending this virtual meeting. Our directors present are Michael Chambrello, Ira Raphaelson, Desiree Rogers, Steven Saferin, John Vandemore and Katja Tautscher. Our officers present are Brooks Pierce, President and COO; Daniel Silvers; Executive VP and Chief Strategy Officer; Stewart Baker, Executi