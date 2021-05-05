Q1 2021 Inseego Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

On the call today are Dan Mondor, Chairman and CEO; Bob Barbieri, Interim Chief Financial Officer; Ashish Sharma, President of IoT and Mobile Solutions; and other members of the management team. During this call, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. The reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, which is available on the investor section of the company's website.



Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements.