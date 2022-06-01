Jun 01, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT

Lance William Vitanza - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Cross-Capital Structure Analyst



All right. Thanks, everybody. I'm Lance Vitanza, Cowen's TMT analyst and I'm delighted to have Inseego here with us today. Thank you all for coming. And with me from Inseego is Ashish Sharma, it's a pleasure to have you, the CEO of the company; and then also with the us is Bob Barbieri. Bob it's good to see you as well.



So we have a lot to talk about today, actually. And I thought I'd just sort of billboard the areas that I wanted to get to, and there's a lot of overlap, so we'll see how this all sort of shakes out. But I figured you could maybe start by giving a little bit of Inseego one-on-one. And then I thought we could kind of go through and talk about the channels, enterprise versus carrier and then maybe the impact of 5G versus 4G. Obviously, the software initiatives which are transforming the business. And then we could talk about the cost side, supply chain, which obviously is a big issue for people. And then we'll finish with balance sheet and liquidity. And then if there's any que