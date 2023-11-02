Q3 2023 Inseego Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Inseego Corp's Third Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Please note that today's event is being recorded. All participants will be in a listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) On the call today are Ashish Sharma, CEO, Steven Gatoff, Chief Financial Officer. During this call, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, which is available on the Investors section of the company's website. An audio replay of this call will also be archived there.



Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs. For a discussion on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to the risk factors described in our Forms 10K, 10Q and other SEC filings, which are available on our website. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking stateme