Thomas A. McCourt - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Abby, and good morning or good afternoon, everyone. I'm Tom McCourt, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and I'm delighted that you've joined us today as we take you through this exciting announcement in our agreement to acquire VectivBio.



Before I continue, please take a moment to review our safe harbor statement on Slide 2. Joining me today are Sravan Emany, Ironwood's Chief Financial Officer; Mike Shetzline, our Chief Medical Officer; Andrew Davis, our Chief Business Officer; and following our remarks, we will open the call with a question-and-answer session. As was highlighted in