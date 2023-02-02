Feb 02, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Tracy Curley - iSpecimen Inc. - CEO



Hi. My name is Tracy Curley. I'm the CEO of iSpecimen Inc. We are a technology company in the life science space, and we connect researchers to suppliers of biospecimens, human biospecimens with our proprietary marketplace platform. And so today, I'm going to share with you our investor presentation.



Just as a reminder, we have some forward-looking statements. I'm not going to read through this, but we are a public company, so these all do apply for us.



Just a few highlights for investors regarding iSpecimen. We're an early-stage opportunity with a first-mover advantage because of our proprietary marketplace platform. There's no other company in our industry that actually has this platform.



We're unique in that we have a two-sided marketplace, and we're disrupting the biospecimen procurement process. We have strong revenue growth over the last six years. Our expectation is we're going to continue to grow. And we also have a growing data asset that we haven't monetized yet, that we're really excited about as we build out our platform further fr