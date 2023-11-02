Q3 2023 iSpecimen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimen third-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of iSpecimen website and will remain posted for the next 30 days.



I will now hand the call over to Philip Carlson, Investor Relations for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.



Philip Carlson - KCSA Strategic Communications - IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimen third-quarter 2023 results conference call. With us on today's call is Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Bielak, Chief Information Officer; Eric Langlois, Chief Revenue Officer; and Carly Lejnieks, Vice President of Marketing.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended in Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange