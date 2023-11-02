Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimen third-quarter 2023 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded. A replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of iSpecimen website and will remain posted for the next 30 days.
I will now hand the call over to Philip Carlson, Investor Relations for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.
Philip Carlson - KCSA Strategic Communications - IR
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimen third-quarter 2023 results conference call. With us on today's call is Tracy Curley, Chief Executive Officer; Benjamin Bielak, Chief Information Officer; Eric Langlois, Chief Revenue Officer; and Carly Lejnieks, Vice President of Marketing.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's call contains certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended in Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange
Q3 2023 iSpecimen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
