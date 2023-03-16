Q4 2022 Inspirato Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Inspirato's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Kyle Sourk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kyle Sourk -



Thank you, and good morning. On today's call, we have Co-Founder and CEO, Brent Handler; and CFO, Web Neighbor. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as well as our 2023 guidance, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investor.inspirato.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, we remind everyone that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectations of future operating results and financial position, guidance and growth prospects, our anticipated future expenses and investments, business strategy and plans and market growth, market position and potential market opportunities. These statements are based on assumptions, a