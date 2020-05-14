May 14, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Yes, good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. Welcome this morning to our conference call to discuss our performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, current business conditions and our outlook for the coming year. Joining me are Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Relland Winand, our CFO.



Before I begin, I would like Rell to read the safe harbor message. Thanks.



Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO



Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including