Aug 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, current business conditions, and our outlook for the coming year. Joining me is Shahram Askarpour, our President and Relland Winand, our CFO. Before I begin, I would like Rell to read the safe harbor message. Thank you.



