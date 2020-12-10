Dec 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Innovative Solutions and Support Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Geoffrey Hedrick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO
Good morning. This is Geoffrey Hedrick. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, our current business conditions and our outlook for the coming year. Joining me are Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Rell Winand, our CFO.
Before I begin, I'll ask Rell to read the safe harbor message.
Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO
Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
