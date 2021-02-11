Feb 11, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning. This is Geoff Hedrick. Welcome to our conference call to discuss our performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, current business conditions and the outlook for the coming year. Joining me today is Shahram Askarpour, our President; and Rell Winand, our CFO.



Before I begin, I'd like Rell to read the safe harbor message.



Relland M. Winand - Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. - Company Secretary & CFO



Thank you, Geoff, and good morning, everyone. I would remind our listeners that certain matters discussed in the conference call today, including new products and operational and financial results for futu